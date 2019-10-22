Hatfields Jaguar site in Shrewsbury comes on the market

Its current home, which fronts Old Potts Way and Brassey Road, is on the market to buy or to let.

Offers in the region of £1.5 million are invited, whilst it is also available to let on a new lease at a rent of £100,000 per annum.

The company is relocating to stylish new premises at Thieves Lane, near Shrewsbury Business Park, which are set to open in April.

Its existing detached vehicle dealership/showroom incorporates a vehicle repair workshop, valeting bay and offices extending to about 8,340 sq ft.

The property also includes a wrap-around forecourt for the display of new and approved vehicles, and secure compound to the rear of the site.

Toby Shaw, of Towler Shaw Roberts who is marketing the property, said: “This is a unique opportunity to acquire high-profile roadside premises in a prominent Shrewsbury location.

"The property provides impressive modern detached vehicle dealership/showroom with generous on-site car parking and vehicle display area.

"Properties of this type rarely come to the market and we anticipate a high level of interest from both owner occupiers and tenants alike."