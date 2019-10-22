Free breakfast event for electrical companies

The event will be held in the college’s virtual reality suite, at the Haybridge campus, on October 25 from 7.45am until 9am.

Beckie Bosworth, the college’s employer engagement manager, said: “We’re bringing businesses together to help to drive forward the skills and experiences they need from college leavers.

“We want to hear from employers in the sector, so we can shape our curriculum and ensure they receive better trained and more appropriately qualified apprentices.”

An industry expert will be discussing how they are already working with the college on work placements and apprenticeships, and explaining how the partnership works.

Beckie added: “We’re creating a number of employer hubs and focus groups to raise awareness of industry placement and apprenticeship programmes – and the electrical installation sector is among them.

“Being part of the hub means companies get first choice access to Telford College students, and allows them to help our tutors to ensure we’re teaching the most suitable curriculum.

“Industry placements mean you can engage with our current students and offer meaningful opportunities to your future workforce.

“This breakfast event is an opportunity for companies in the electrical installation sector to share their knowledge, experience and ideas to strengthen what we are able to offer them.

“It’s also going to be a great opportunity to network with other employers from your sector, and voice and concerns over skills shortages in the area.”

The college will also be providing advice about funding opportunities and incentives available for apprentices aged between 16 and 18.

For more details about the October 25 event, see telfordcollege.ac.uk/events/electrical-sector-employers-breakfast-event or call the team on 01952 642200.