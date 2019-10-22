Construction leaders embrace technological shift

The Building Digital Construction event hosted by Shropshire Constructing Excellence (SCE) attracted businesses from all corners of the industry interested in adopting the latest technologies to boost efficiency.

Welcoming delegates to the event at the University of Wolverhampton’s Telford Innovation Campus, SCE chairman Paul Moran told businesses that the industry had been criticised for being slow to adapt to new technologies and embrace change.

But, he added: “What I see is a different picture and that is an industry here in Shropshire which is full of innovation and change.

“I don’t think we are going to lose our jobs to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robots but what we have is an opportunity to use these technological changes to our advantage – to be more efficient and productive and better outcomes for our clients.”

Those attending the event heard from Mike Pitts, deputy challenge director for Innovate UK, who highlighted that whilst the construction sector was adapting to new technologies, the industry as a whole needed to adapt better and faster.

He added that working smarter and slicker would help businesses to reduce waste when it came to time, products and energy.

During the event delegates were shown a short video by Telford-based biT Group on the use of drone technology in visual mapping and heard from Tim Luft from Telford-based Virtual Reality Simulation Systems on the value of using technologies such as artificial, virtual and augmented reality to support health and safety training and site risk assessments.

Nohman Awan from Balfour Beatty and Jeremy Haigh from Apogee Property also spoke at the event, which was held to boost industry confidence. SCE hosts regular networking events for businesses in the built environment sector, with an active programme of events scheduled to address the critical issues facing the industry.

For more information on the organisation and its latest events visit the website shropshireconstruction.co.uk