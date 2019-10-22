Arthurs Vauxhall drive hospice fundraising

Staff at the Oswestry branch teamed up with Hope House which is based in nearby Morda while Newtown staff helped their town's branch of Severn Hospice.

The money was raised by Arthurs donating money on each car sale during a weekend sales event at both branches.

The fundraising benefitted each hospice to the tune of £750.

David Goldthorpe, Arthurs Operations Director said: “These hospices do such amazing work for our local communities and their families and it’s been a pleasure for Arthurs to be able to give something back and support the

fantastic work that they do and we are hoping that we can work closely again with them in the future.”