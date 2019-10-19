Telford ice cream firm planning to expand after awards

The Telford-based Shropshire Ice Cream Company says it has invested in machinery and equipment to expand the number of restaurants, ice cream parlours, farm shops and delis that it supplies to in the county.

At the 2019 Great Taste Awards, out of 12,772 products sent in from more than 100 different countries, the company received awards for both its vegan chocolate ice-cream and vegan salted caramel ice-cream in the ‘dairy-free, ready to serve’ category.

Owner Pat Parkes said: “Our aim is to source ingredients as responsibly as possible, whether that is local, in season fruit, or products from further afield that use ethical practices.

“We are very proud of the ice cream we make.

“We use quality ingredients and traditional methods to produce our ice creams, which results in a creamier more luxurious taste, with less air than that found in cheaper alternatives.

“We would love to see our ice-cream stocked in more places, whose priority is to buy products from the surrounding area.”