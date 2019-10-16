Telford-based Catering Centre UK confirms closure

It comes after Catering Centre UK, which was based at Stafford Park, entered voluntary liquidation.

Managing director Richard Davies established the business in its current form in 2009.

He said: “It is with regret that the decision has been made that Catering Centre UK be wound up voluntarily.

"It has not been sold or continued to trade and all enquires should be made to CVR Global.

"It was a very small company employing only one at time of closure.”

Projects throughout the years included the Falcon Hotel in Bridgnorth, Liquor Lab bar in Telford, Wrekin College in Wellington and Rail Gourmet’s production kitchen in Heston.