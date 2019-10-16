Menu

Advertising

Telford-based Catering Centre UK confirms closure

By James Pugh | Telford | Business | Published: | Last Updated:

A Telford-based firm supplying catering services and equipment has closed.

It comes after Catering Centre UK, which was based at Stafford Park, entered voluntary liquidation.

Managing director Richard Davies established the business in its current form in 2009.

He said: “It is with regret that the decision has been made that Catering Centre UK be wound up voluntarily.

"It has not been sold or continued to trade and all enquires should be made to CVR Global.

"It was a very small company employing only one at time of closure.”

Projects throughout the years included the Falcon Hotel in Bridgnorth, Liquor Lab bar in Telford, Wrekin College in Wellington and Rail Gourmet’s production kitchen in Heston.

Business News Telford Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh
@JamesP_Star

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News