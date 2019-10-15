Tomlinson Dairies goes into administration with loss of more than 300 jobs

PwC confirmed it had been appointed administrators after Tomlinsons Dairies experienced "significant cash flow pressures".

As well as its base near Wrexham, the dairy has operations in Shropshire, Chester and across the north west.

It said all staff will be made redundant – except for a "small number who have been retained for a short period".

Farmers were told the news in phone and text messages at the weekend that Tomlinsons could not accept their supplies.

In a statement, the administrators said: "Tomlinsons had suffered an accumulation of significant operating losses over recent years which were exacerbated by industry wide issues such as energy costs and a depressed cream price.

"The directors unfortunately had no alternative but to place the company into administration. Our thoughts are with the employees affected and we have ensured a range of support measures are available to them at this difficult time.”

Tomlinson’s was established in 1983, when brothers Philip and John Tomlinson decided to diversify into liquid milk processing on their family farm in north Wales.

A spokesperson for Tomlinsons Dairies said the family shareholders, directors and management are "devastated" and "sincerely regret its impact on their customers, suppliers, farmers and employees".

The Farmers Union Wales said the shock decision came in with almost immediate effect and has left many dairy producers "scrambling to find another processor for their milk".