Roadshow to help firms prepare for Brexit

The free 'Five Days of Brexit Readiness' roadshow campaign will run from October 21 to 25 across Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Telford, providing attendees with a choice of full-day and half-day courses to learn what they may need to do to prepare their businesses for potentially leaving the EU on October 31.

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Shropshire is a great place to do business, but we recognise the uncertainty Brexit has caused for many businesses – with many not knowing how, or even if, it will affect the way they operate.

“That’s why we’re pleased to be able to bring a roadshow focused entirely on providing clarity and support for our region’s business community, as well as utilising our team’s ability to provide the most up-to-date information, advice and guidance in the event of a no-deal Brexit.”

Launched to run alongside the Government’s 'Get Ready for Brexit' campaign, the roadshow in Shropshire will see a range of speakers discussing topics that may impact business owners, with a Q&A session and pre-booked one-to-one sessions provided.

Richard added: “All are welcome to attend the full-day or half-day courses, and they’ll be particularly valuable to those currently or potentially operating in an export environment. Places are limited, so I’d encourage anyone interested in attending to visit Shropshire chamber website to secure their free space.”