HR firm shortlisted for award

Niamh Kelly, from Shrewsbury, is one of 11 finalists named in the Best New Business category in the National Business Women’s Awards – now in its second year. The winners will be named at a special ceremony in London on December 6.

Ms Kelly launched The HR Dept Shropshire last year, a company which provides employment law and human resources support to small and medium sized businesses. She has more than 25 years experience as an HR professional and previously led HR operations at the Universities of Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

The awards feature 21 categories and are aimed at raising the profile of industrious, hardworking and enterprising business women nationally. The shortlisting follows success for Ms Kelly earlier this year in the Midlands Business Networking Awards where she picked up the Start-Up Business of the Year Award.

“It’s been a truly wonderful year or so since I launched my business. It has gone from strength-to-strength and I have gained a great deal of satisfaction from being able to help many companies of varying sizes resolve the challenges they face with HR and employment law,” she said.

“I have a great deal of experience gained over many years which I can draw on for the benefit of clients. I never had too many doubts about setting up my own company and always knew there was a market to fill within Shropshire and the surrounding area.

“The decision to go it alone has been completely justified and I couldn’t be more pleased with the way things have gone.

“I was thrilled to win a regional award earlier in the year and to be shortlisted for a national honour is amazing – I still can’t believe it.

“I am one of 11 finalists from across the country and am up against some really tough opposition, women who have all achieved incredible success in a short space of time after finding the courage to set up a business.

“There are some truly inspirational women taking great strides in the business world and I think it’s wonderful that their profile is being raised and their efforts are being recognised.”