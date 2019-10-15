Firms offered help to improve cyber security

The Federation of Small Businesses is working in partnership with West Mercia Police to host a free-to-attend event in Shrewsbury.

It is taking place at University Centre Shrewsbury on October 28 from 1pm to 4pm.

Mike Goodall, FSB’s development manager for the area, said: “While some feel that cyber-crime is no longer an issue, or is unlikely to affect them, nothing could be further from the truth. Our research, conducted earlier this year, showed that small businesses are collectively subject to almost 10,000 cyber-attacks a day.

"The annual cost of such attacks to the small business community is estimated to be £4.5 billion. The average cost of an individual attack is around £1,300. Clearly, small businesses are still facing a huge and potentially costly threat."

The West Midlands is one of the worst affected regions. In the UK, only south east and north west-based small businesses are more likely to be the victims of cyber-attacks.

Mike added: “While more small firms are taking action to understand and mitigate against the threat of cybercrime, more needs to be done. That’s why we are delighted to be working with West Mercia Police to raise awareness of the rapidly-evolving issues and to help our local small businesses to avoid becoming the next victim."

More information is available from fsb.org.uk\events or by emailing michael.goodall@fsb.org.uk