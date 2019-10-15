Expert business advice at free Telford workshops

The Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin is hosting the sessions with business gurus Helen Leathers and Ralph Savage as part of its ongoing programme of support to companies across the borough.

Helen and Ralph are both part of the hub’s extended team of Growth Hub Gurus, put together to offer the best possible help and advice to businesses across a range of issues.

Helen’s session – How to Navigate Stress at Work – will help businesses understand the difference between positive and negative stress, discover how to make positive stress work for you, become familiar with the early signs of negative stress and learn how to manage and avoid it.

Claire Critchell, manager of the growth hub, which is delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, said the event, on Thursday at 2pm, would offer invaluable insights into stress for any business.

“Stress can work both for and against a business and Helen will use her expertise to show you how to spot the difference between negative and positive stress so that your business can best achieve its goals.”

Ralph’s interactive workshop on October 22 at 9.15am has been designed to help you understand the importance of having good financial systems and controls in place, together with the real meaning of financial statements, in a clear, no nonsense fashion.

The session – Getting to Grips with Financials – will show businesses how to keep control of transactions, common sense credit control and how to forecast effectively.

“Ralph has been a commercial business advisor and outsourced finance director and has more than 20 years of SME experience in manufacturing at board and operational level, so there is nobody better placed to offer expert advice on financials,” said Claire.

Both events are being staged at the hub’s base at the University of Wolverhampton Innovation Centre in Priorslee. To book on Helen’s session visit https://bit.ly/2Xpnkh2 and for Ralph’s workshop visit https://bit.ly/2y6jGdc