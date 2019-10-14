Brexit roadshow to prepare Shropshire businesses

A 'Brexit roadshow' is hitting the road to prepare businesses for the UK's impending exit from the EU.

With government research showing 42 per cent of SMEs are unsure about how to prepare for Brexit, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has launched its 'Five Days of Brexit Readiness' campaign.

The free roadshow will run from October 21 to 25 in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Telford.

Attendees will have a choice of full-day and half-day courses to learn what they may need to do to prepare their businesses for potentially leaving the EU on October 31.

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Shropshire is a great place to do business, but we recognise the uncertainty Brexit has caused for many businesses – with many not knowing how, or even if, it will affect the way they operate.

“That’s why we’re pleased to be able to bring a roadshow focused entirely on providing clarity and support for our region’s business community, as well as utilising our team’s ability to provide the most up-to-date information, advice and guidance in the event of a no deal Brexit.”

Launched to run alongside the Government’s 'Get Ready for Brexit' campaign, the roadshow will see a range of speakers discussing topics that may impact business owners, with a Q&A session and pre-booked one-to-one sessions provided.

Mr Sheehan added: “All are welcome to attend the full-day or half-day courses, and they’ll be particularly valuable to those currently or potentially operating in an export environment."

Places are limited and can be booked on the Shropshire Chamber website.

The campaign has been made available through funding from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and supported by the Marches Growth Hub and Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).