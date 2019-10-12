David Moyes gives insight into football at Shrewsbury charity dinner

David was the guest speaker at the dinner co-hosted by Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants and Kingsland Wealth Management at the Montgomery Waters Meadow in Oteley Road.

He was interviewed by Dyke Yaxley’s former marketing manager, Hazel Ruscoe, and spoke about his time at Shrewsbury as well as his managerial stints at Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham.

David is now a League Managers Association ambassador – an organisation which Dyke Yaxley and Kingsland Wealth work closely with as they handle its accountancy and financial services requirements and other professional services.

Managing director at Dyke Yaxley, Marie Bramwell, said: “It was a real pleasure to hear from David about his career, particularly the stories he had to tell about his time at Shrewsbury Town.

"And our guests thoroughly enjoyed the question and answer session on the night where they had the chance to speak to David directly about his footballing career and the ups and downs of the game.”

The accountancy firm organised the dinner to raise funds for their two chosen charities for the year – The Harry Johnson Trust and SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity).

“It was a really successful evening and we are delighted to have raised over £1,800 thanks to the generosity of our guests,” said Marie.

As part of the evening, there was also a silent auction for a 2018/19 Manchester City domestic treble winner shirt signed by Pep Guardiola, which was donated by the League Managers’ Association.

The Harry Johnson Trust was established in November 2014 following the death of seven-year-old Harry in July of that year. He died following a nine-month fight with Double Hit Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. The trust offers help and support to children and teenagers who receive care from the oncology team at The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

SANDS is a national UK charity that provides support to anyone who has been affected by the death of a baby.