Vodafone opens new Oswestry store

Rhian Anstey has more than 20 years’ experience in retail and will run the store in addition to two others she already manages in Prestatyn and Rhyl.

She has recruited six people from the Oswestry area, including manager Charlotte Coleman-Jones and customer advisor Michaela Burns, who is returning to work after taking a three-year career break to raise her second child.

The store, located at 5 Bailey Street, is the latest addition to Vodafone’s franchise partner programme, which now consists of 185 stores across the UK.

Until now, the nearest Vodafone stores were a 30-minute drive away in Wrexham or Shrewsbury.

Rhian intends to make the new store an integral part of the local community by offering communications advice and support to local businesses. For the opening, store employees will be giving away goody bags to the first 20 customers who make a purchase.

Rhian said: “I am very excited about expanding my business in partnership with Vodafone and helping to create new jobs.

"Together, we will bring a local, friendly feel to the store, and become involved with local initiatives and community-based projects.

"We will be hosting Tech Hours for people who want extra support with setting up and using their devices, as well as other events throughout the year. Please feel free to pop in, meet the team and celebrate local business.”

Max Taylor, consumer director at Vodafone UK, added: “We are extremely proud of the ongoing success of our franchise partner programme and to help give entrepreneurs the opportunity to be their own boss.

"As a business with its roots in the UK, we are also keen to support local communities, which is why the Oswestry store is just one of at least 24 new retail stores opening in high street locations across the UK by the end of this year.

"We’d like to wish Rhian and her team every success with their new venture.”