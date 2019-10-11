Boels Rental opens a new depot in Shrewsbury

The company already has a branch on Centurion Park in the town, but thanks to continuous growth the location has become outgrown.

Boels Rental will now serve its customers from the new location, which is based ‘over the road’ at Unit 1-4 on the park.

Marc Sneade, depot manager, said: “The opportunity to move into a brand new facility that we were able to have designed and built to suit our bespoke requirements was too good to pass on.

"It allows us to have all the benefits of a newer and much larger depot whilst still retaining our presence within an established location.

"Our new depot will provide our customers with a far better experience when visiting the depot and collecting equipment and makes it possible to store a greater amount and wider variety of equipment.

"The expansion in our range of equipment has been driven by our local customer demands and has seen us add a wider range of excavators, dumpers, powered access and landscaping products that are already proving extremely popular.

"We are also expanding our fleet of delivery vehicles to be able to ensure prompt delivery to customers’ sites wherever they may be throughout the Shropshire area.”

Boels Rental, founded in 1977, specialises in the hire of machines, tools, units and catering and event equipment.

The family business, founded by Pierre Boels, has 38 branches in the UK and over 400 branches spread across Europe.