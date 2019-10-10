Bridgnorth classic car company's first auction hailed a success

The Great Garage Sale at Classic Motor Cars (CMC) in Bridgnorth saw hundreds of automobilia up for sale and organisers have hailed the event a success.

As a result, the company has announced it will run two similar auctions at its headquarters in Stanmore Business Park next year that will include the addition of classic motorcycle parts.

Guy Loveridge, of Loveridge Agents and Auctioneers ran the auction on Saturday.

He said: "It was a great sale with bidders from all over the world taking part.

"Important lots included an original Enzo Ferrari signed letter, a bound set of Autosport from 1950 to 1964 and a rare selection of Michelin items."

Mr Loveridge added the surprise of the auction was a Michelin Man thermos flask at £30 which sold for £155.

Successful

Nigel Woodward, CMC managing director, said: "We wanted to put our toe in the water and see if an auction would work.

"It was so successful that we have decided to run two major auctions every year as well as some ancillary events.

"I am very keen to ensure that the quality CMC has always upheld in its restoration is also upheld in the auctions that we have in the future.

"When we hold our first car auction next year, every car or motorcycle that is entered will receive a CMC inspection."

Mr Woodward added an inspection report will then be available to the vehicle owner and a car or bike that is deemed to have any major problems will not be listed for sale.

The next event at CMC will be a valuation day and book fair, taking place on February 29, 2020.