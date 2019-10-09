Telford IT firm and Severn Trent among best for social mobility

The full list includes banks, engineering firms, law firms, government departments and retailers.

It also includes MI6, the first time one of Britain’s intelligence agencies has entered the list.

The index is the creation of the Social Mobility Foundation and ranks the UK’s employers on the actions they are taking to ensure they are open to accessing and progressing talent from all backgrounds.

It highlights the employers doing the most to change the way they find, recruit and progress talented employees from different social class backgrounds.

David Johnston OBE, chief executive of the Social Mobility Foundation, said: “We are delighted to see more and more employers every year taking part in our Social Mobility Employer Index.

"The quality of submissions this year meant we have increased the size of our top list from 50 to 75 and it shows the range of organisations trying to progress on social mobility.”