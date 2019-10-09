Greggs planning to open on Telford industrial estate

Greggs Plc has applied for planning permission to move into a 400-square-metre building on Hortonwood 7, near Trench Lock.

The Tyneside-based company say the proposed store will create six full-time equivalent jobs and cut down on pollution, as workers in neighbouring premises are currently “isolated” from food retailers.

Wrockwardine Wood and Trench Parish Council will be consulted about the plans, and Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

A design statement, submitted by JMS Planning and Development Ltd agent Julian Sutton on behalf of Greggs, says the building is currently classed as a warehouse. The company wants to retain that for the rear half of its floorspace, but convert the front into food preparation and sale.

Accessible

The building has been on the market since October 2018 but “no viable industrial occupiers have come forward during this time”, Mr Sutton writes.

He adds: “Many industrial and employment areas are poorly-served in terms of formal, accessible, affordable and healthy food and drink retail provision particularly when isolated from complementary land uses which often leads to unsustainable car journeys to retail destinations.

“It is proposed the introduction of a Greggs bakery upon the industrial estate will provide a complementary service to the employment area, reducing unsustainable car journeys, improving the attractiveness of the employment area for existing and new businesses, whilst also generating employment in its own right.”

The application includes an estimate that two full-time and eight part-time jobs will be created.

The consultation, which will also include other businesses on Hortonwood 7, will last until Thursday, October 24.