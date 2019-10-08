Thea on the ball with Premier League amongst client list

Thea was employed by leading names such as Marks & Spencer, Essity and Mars, to managing director level, before opting to start her own business in at the end of 2018.

“Launching my consultancy as an executive coach and mentor was an easy decision,” says Thea, who is based in Harnage, near Shrewsbury, and now counts football’s Premier League and a range of Shropshire and UK companies amongst her clients.

“Throughout my career, developing individuals and teams to unlock their full potential or solve commercial challenges was an enormous source of enjoyment. Enabling great people to thrive and be more effective and successful in achieving both personal and commercial aspirations is the focus of my new business.”

With the business idea in place, Thea met with the Marches LEP growth team and was recommended to attend the two-day business start-up workshop run by Good2Great and supported by additional one-to-one mentored coaching from the tutor Sally Themans.

“The Marches Growth Hub was really supportive, pointing me in the direction of courses and funding aimed at entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs. The two-day course with Good2Great was really comprehensive, covering everything you needed to consider in a start-up and furnishing each participant with useful tools for business planning and development,” Thea said.

“Sally, my tutor, was experienced in business start-up herself and was well placed to advise and challenge me on my plans.

“I am passionate about continuing to develop a strong client base in my home county of Shropshire and the support of the Marches LEP, Good2Great and my membership of the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce have all contributed to this.

“I am now at the stage where the number of clients and turnover is growing monthly and I’m confirming repeat business. This growth allows me to ‘give back’ and do more volunteer work with school engagement in Shropshire.”

The Good2Great’s start up workshop was part of the Building Business Confidence programme fully funded by the Marches LEP.