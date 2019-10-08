New mission for ex RAF pair

Mick Briggs and Pete White want to end the stigma and misunderstanding of what mental illness and mental fitness is, and how to create a culture and working environment that helps employees thrive.

The duo have both had experience of mental health issues when in the RAF.

Coaching director Pete said: ”I’ve been to the bottom of the barrel, and I know how hard it can be to recover from mental illness. I have a calling to make it 'OK not to be OK' in the workplace, no matter what level you are in the workforce, no matter what your background."

They are using their military training and experience to show no matter what mental health issues may exist in the workplace, there is always a way to see things from another angle and small changes can make the world of difference.

Mental health issues cost UK businesses £35 billion in 2017 with the number of absence days accredited to mental health issues increasing 50 per cent year-on-year.

Training director Mick added: “We want to help businesses to become a place to improve employees mental health not be a detriment to it. We want to help identify each client’s individual risks and company culture, to develop a bespoke framework that empowers the workforce, improves productivity and increases presenteeism.

"Pete and I want to stop the tragic waste of life that can be the end result of mental health problems. We’ve both had to bury too many friends and colleagues. We need to make everyone aware that we all have an inner voice, we all have doubts and fears; together we can end the silent killer and seek help before it’s too late.”

The duo are holding a launch event on Thursday at the Holiday Inn in Telford from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

For more details visit paradymeconsulting.co.uk