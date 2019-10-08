Kitchen showroom opens in Shrewsbury - creating 23 jobs

Wren Kitchens is opening of its 83rd state-of-the-art showroom at Shrewsbury’s Sundorne Retail Park on Friday.

“We’re adding the finishing touches to the showroom now to ensure it has a real impact when customers walk through the doors,” said Wren Kitchens Shrewsbury showroom manager, Richard Crookes.

“Over the last three months the showroom has been stripped back to a complete shell, we’ve maximized the space by installing a mezzanine floor, and it’s been kitted out to the highest standard.

“We’ve even invested in a virtual reality room where dream kitchens will be brought to life using the most innovative technology.”