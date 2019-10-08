Industrial park in high demand from businesses

Only seven of developer Morris Property’s 24 new industrial units at Centurion Park in Shrewsbury remain available, with work due to be completed by the end of December.

The Kendal Road site has been revitalised after several older buildings were demolished to make way for the scheme. Established businesses at Centurion are among those relocating to the new units to safeguard their long-term needs and allow for future growth.

The units’ colourful shutter doors in bright green, yellow and orange have proved popular with prospective tenants and are reflected in the new logo and branding for the site.

Centurion Park has been owned and managed by Morris Property since it acquired and refurbished the site in 2002. Its diverse mix of businesses includes trade counters, workshops and storage units.

Liz Lowe, head of estates at Morris Property, said: “We’re delighted by the positive response to our bright, new-look development. It offers businesses the opportunity to invest in their long-term future at Centurion, which is a long-established and popular location.”

The units are in six buildings and range in size from 1,238 sq ft to 2,508 sq ft with internal office accommodation and ample customer and staff parking. They offer flexible space, an eaves height of seven metres and loading and unloading facilities and are available for occupation immediately.

Toby Shaw, letting agent of Towler Shaw Roberts, added: “There is a current shortage of modern units of this type and size and the redevelopment has been carefully designed to suite a wide variety of potential uses as well as providing expansion opportunities for existing businesses.

“The distinctive design and colour scheme has already assisted in attracting a number of interested parties.”

Prospective tenants can register their interest in the new units by contacting Toby at Towler Shaw Roberts.