Gurus show how to present with confidence

Carol Ewels and Sheila Henshall, of the Always Consult business consultancy, will provide key tips on delivering effective presentations at the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin event on October 15.

The pair, part of the hub’s extended team of Growth Hub Gurus, will demonstrate how taking a structured approach helps create successful presentations and will give attendees a chance to put what they’ve learned into practice.

Claire Critchell, manager of the growth hub, which is delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, said the event would also look at how both verbal and non-verbal communication played an important part in presentations.

“Carol and Sheila bring a wealth of experience in this area. We know that many people in business can be daunted by the prospect of presenting in front of people, but this session aims to take some of the fear out of it.

“It will be a really invaluable event for anyone who wants to build up their confidence in presenting and would like help in making sure what they say inspires and delivers a key message effectively.”

By the end of the event, at the hub’s base at the University of Wolverhampton Innovation Centre in Priorslee, attendees will have the information to be able to design, develop and plan a presentation, and maintain confidence, handle nerves and handle questions.

The three-hour session gets under way at 9.15am. To book a place visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/presenting-with-confidence-tickets-64529132372?aff=ebapi.

Other hub events coming up include transformational coach Helen Leathers giving advice on navigating stress at work on October 17, a session on getting to grips with financials with Ralph Savage on October 22, and expert advice from Whittingham Riddell on balancing business strategy and employee engagement on October 24.