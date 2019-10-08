EvaBuild unveiled as Powys Business of the Year

Newtown-based EvaBuild Ltd collected the award at the annual Powys Business Awards dinner held at Dering Lines in Brecon, where the company also collected the Investing in People Award.

The company is no stranger to success at the Powys Business Awards, having won the Start-up Business Award in 2013, the Small Business Award in 2017 and the Entrepreneurship Award last year.

Councillor James Evans, Powys County Council’s portfolio holder for economic development, housing and regulatory services, presented the award to EvaBuild. He said: “EvaBuild is a company that puts its people at the heart and invests in their development. It is passionate, not only about its business but also supporting the environment and the community. It is a company that is creating more opportunities for local people and it has a strong leader, who leads by example and who dedicates a lot to supporting the area and promoting Powys.

"This company is all about employees, customers and community.”

Nick Evans, EvaBuild’s managing director, said: “The award really does mean the world to me because to be among so many other distinguished companies is quite humbling. The investing in people award summed up what the company is all about – that we are a company of colleagues that all work together with a common goal to deliver quality services to our clients. These awards are recognition for them because they have made the company what it is today.”

Fellow Newtown company CellPath did the double by winning both the Growth Award and the International Trade Award. CellPath, which has 95 employees, specialises in the manufacture and worldwide supply of cellular pathology products, consumables and services to help hospitals diagnose cancer.

The company broke through the £10 million turnover barrier for the first time in its history last year when exports rose to £2.5 million, a 38 per cent increase on 2017, while UK sales are increasing by an average of five per cent a year.