Shrewsbury firm embraces Armed Forces Covenant

Morris & Company chairman Robin Morris publicly showed the company’s commitment by signing the Covenant at this year’s University Centre Shrewsbury graduation ceremony, where he was invited by Colonel Rosie Stone to step up and sign the Covenant agreement.

At the ceremony, Robin also received an honorary degree of Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to business and for his support of UCS as a member of the Advisory Board.

The fifth-generation family business is an armed forces-friendly organisation and wants to attract veterans, young and old, to join its care, property and site machinery companies.

In signing up to the Armed Forces Covenant it has also pledged to support the employment of Service spouses and partners and currently has a number of Service spouses within its business.

Robin said: “We owe so much to all those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces and we recognise the value they and their families contribute to our community. Signing the Armed Forces Covenant demonstrates our gratitude and willingness to do what we can to further support them.

“We are a major employer with strong community links and where job opportunities arise, we want to encourage people leaving the services to apply so they can utilise their skills with us.”

The company will take part in the annual Armed Forces Day celebrations and is willing to take on members of the Reserve forces and accommodate their training and deployment.