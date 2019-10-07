Menu

Bridgnorth builders merchants expands

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | Business | Published:

A builders merchants has expanded in Bridgnorth, creating two new jobs.

Ben Jones, group showrooms manager, Sarah Derricutt, sales and design consultant and Debbie Hilton, Bridgnorth showroom manager

Tudor Griffiths Group, which runs a six-acre building supplies company at Chartwell Park, has opened its newest showroom, TG Kitchen and Bathrooms.

Ben Jones, manager, said the site has taken a similar approach to its counterparts across the county.

He said: "This development follows hot on the hells of our brand new showrooms at our Oswestry and Northwich builders merchants and given their success we're anticipating the Bridgnorth showroom will be just as popular.

"We've also introduced a new free service using the latest computer aided design software to help both retail and trade customers plan their kitchen, which helps them to explore the opportunities before deciding on a purchase."

Mr Jones added the showroom is looking to welcome chefs to host public cooking demonstrations using on-site facilities.

"As well as an impressive showroom, customers will also benefit from the advice and support of our two experienced local staff, Debbie Hilton and Sarah Derricutt, who will make sure there is always a warm welcome," he added.

"Bridgnorth is the latest of our bespoke kitchen and bathroom showrooms to open and we're looking forward to rolling out similar plans at more of our builders merchants branches across the region."

