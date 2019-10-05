National chains coming to new Newport retail park a 'real vote of confidence'

Savers and Card Factory have now both opened at Baddeley Court, with shops including Peacocks and Specsavers set to open once preparations are complete.

The 18,000 sq ft redevelopment by Freshwater also has further space now available for other retail and leisure stores, in two-level buildings which can be let as one large or as two separate units ranging from 2,300 sq ft to 6,800 sq ft.

Baddeley Court also offers a 130 space car park.

Andrew Thomson of developer Freshwater said: “We are thrilled to see these new retail brands open and transforming the once disused space into a vibrant retail area.

"This is a real vote of confidence in the town and its retailing and we’re very pleased to see our investment delivering new shops.”

Mark Cherry, of retail agent Smith Price RRG, advisors to Freshwater, said: “Since launching the scheme we’ve seen significant retail interest in these units and are pleased to be able deliver such a strong line-up.

"The retail market is still robust in traditional market towns like Newport especially for the well-connected quality retail space that Baddeley Court provides.

"The two remaining units on ground and first floor are available as one large area if required and are ideal for a leisure, catering or tradition retail business.”

It is the latest set of new businesses to come to Newport in recent months.

Twenty jobs were created at the former NatWest bank when it was reopened as Bod cafe earlier this month.

Owners Titanic Brewery said the Newport High Street location was too good to miss.

Newport's indoor market was given a major refurbishment for four weeks up to the beginning of August, and owners said it would bring new people into the town.

And in late August permission was granted for work to begin on the 25-acre Newport Innovation Park.

Full planning permission has been granted for 24 new business, industrial and storage units on land near the south corner of the A41 and A518.