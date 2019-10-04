New e-learning courses are launched

This alliance will see the development of a number of online courses, each designed to develop caregivers’ knowledge in all areas of safe practice when working with vulnerable service users.

Located in and around Bristol, Cintre’s foremost aim is to support those in need so that they can lead independent lives.

Claire Mould, CEO of Cintre, said: “Whilst there are many training courses out there, finding ones that suitably address the depth and diversity of areas that we have to cover can be enormously challenging. We are delighted to have the opportunity to team up with ETD to write bespoke courses that provide an effective way of not only ensuring Cintre employees and volunteers receive the most fit-for-purpose training, but also that this training can be rolled out across the sector.”

The collaboration will initially provide Cintre support workers with bespoke educational courses that offer detailed training in safeguarding for individuals who have a learning disability and/or complex mental health needs, as well as for others who have dementia. Further projects will involve creating training courses to raise awareness about mental health in the workplace and the current supporting legislation for this.

These bespoke training courses will be aided by the chair of Cintre, Alison Webber. Alison said: “I am really excited to be involved in this project. There is a real need to have people who deliver services involved in the creation of learning programmes.”

Cintre will also be able to sell ETD’s training courses through a branded portal, which will provide a new stream of revenue for the charity.

ETD training manager, Daniel Stevenson, added: “By producing these bespoke training courses, we hope that we can improve volunteers’ and workers’ knowledge of best practice when working with vulnerable people. Working alongside Cintre, we hope to offer a long-term solution to their training requirements.”

To learn more about ETD Training and the support that they can offer through online developmental training courses, visit etdtraining.com