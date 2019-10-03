Dozens of jobs under threat as carpet maker Brintons announces closure of Telford site

The Kidderminster-based company said its yarn spinning plant at Halesfield will close in April next year.

It is believed about 70 people work at the site, but the firm has not confirmed if they will be offered any positions elsewhere.

Brintons said it wants to "consolidate processes into its European plants," resulting in the scaling down of operations at Telford before its closure next year.

Rob Greenfield, group manufacturing and logistics director, added: “Following an operational and strategic review, we wish to shorten the supply chain, optimise our cost base, and improve customer service to remain competitive in the global environment.

"In addition we also continue to have one eye on the impact that Brexit may have on our ability to manage and grow our business across borders.

"The proposed changes will ensure we continue to safeguard the company’s long term prosperity.”