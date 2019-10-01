Free advice for businesses at employment law event

Employment law seminars are held regularly each spring and autumn by Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors and the events being held this October will be taking place in Shropshire and Hereford.

The events are free to attend, although there is a charge of £25 for HR professionals.

Guests will have the chance to hear about recent and forthcoming developments in employment law, network with fellow delegates and speak to members of Lanyon Bowdler’s vastly experienced team about any points they would like to raise.

The Shropshire events will be held at Oswestry Cricket Club on October 16, Lanyon Bowdler’s Telford office on October 17 – both will run between 12.30pm and 2.30pm, starting with networking and a buffet lunch – and Shrewsbury Town Football Club on October 24 between 8.30am and 10.30am, where breakfast will be provided on arrival.

A further seminar will take place at the Three Counties Hotel, Hereford, on October 22 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm, and will start with networking opportunities and a buffet lunch.

John Merry, head of the firm’s employment law team, said: “These events are always popular and are extremely useful for keeping businesses up to speed with employment law, which is ever-changing..

“We will be discussing changes to requirements for written statements of terms and conditions of employment, and recent court/tribunal decisions regarding working time, rest breaks, minimum wage record-keeping requirements, restrictive covenants and discrimination and harassment claims.

“We’ll look at harassment claims in more detail, including the impact of the #metoo movement on workplace relations, and how employers can minimise the risk of facing claims, or succeed with a statutory defence if they are brought.

“Related to this, we will dispel some myths about non-disclosure agreements – which are commonly referred to as NDAs – and which have been the subject of much media publicity.

“This will include guidance on when and how they can be used effectively and legally.

“There will be the opportunity to network with fellow delegates both before and after the seminar and the chance to speak to our employment team about any specific queries or points delegates would like to discuss with us.”

To book a place at any of the seminars, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search Employment Law Update - Autumn 2019 along with your preferred location. For more information, email info@lblaw.co.uk or call 0800 652 3371.