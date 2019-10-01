Event to help exporters get ready for Brexit

The Marches Growth Hub has joined forces with the Department for International Trade and Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to hold the event on October 18 at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

The practical workshop will see businesses leave with a personalised action plan covering the paperwork needed to continue exporting, expected impact to supply chains and changes to regulations and contracts.

International trade experts will explain where businesses can find tariff information, commodity codes and duty rates and what issues business owners may need to speak to customers and employees about.

Chairman of the Marches Growth Hub, Paul Hinkins, said: “The Government’s Get Ready for Brexit campaign features a host of information and events for businesses to help them prepare. We are hoping as many companies which are exporting and based in the Marches will be able to join us on October 18.

“DiT will be giving advice on moving goods across borders, business travel to the EU, providing services to EU clients and how to treat personal data and businesses will also hear about the help on offer from the Marches Growth Hub business support service.”

The Get Ready for Brexit workshop, from 11am to 3pm, will follow the 'Have Your Say – Grow Our Economy' breakfast event for businesses hosted by the Marches LEP.

The event will ask for business views on the region’s new Local Industrial Strategy and also see the launch of the Marches LEP annual report.

To register for the Get Ready for Brexit event, visit marchesgrowthhub.co.uk/brexit