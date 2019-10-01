Telford firm's £4 million expansion to create 30 jobs

Torus Measurement Systems Ltd – part of Torus Technology Group – is building an additional 10,000 square foot new industrial unit at Plot 5B on the T54 Technology Park, next to its existing units at the Naird Lane site.

The main building is currently at full capacity and a second unit is now 75 per cent fully utilised.

In order to further develop the business, Torus anticipates a requirement for further space in both manufacturing and assembly and associated administration – meaning construction of a third building to sit alongside the existing units.

Torus Measurement Systems is part of the Torus Group and supplies precision calibration and measurement services to the aerospace, automotive and defence sectors.

The company also provides automated capital equipment for quality control purposes to the global packaging industries for high volume containers.

The site has been brought forward to the market as part of Telford’s 'Land Deal', in partnership with Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

The deal has assisted in undertaking works to prepare the site and get it ready for development.

Markets

Advertising

Dominic Johnston, managing director of Torus Technology Group, said: “Torus have invested in the development of this new facility.

“As we enter our 20th anniversary year, expansion is being driven by our ongoing research and development program which has allowed us to introduce quality inspection equipment into new markets globally.

“We expect to create up to 30 new jobs over the next five years and will continue to invest in people, technology and equipment. We look forward to showcasing our new site in the near future.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the Land Deal, said: “We are committed to being a business winning and business supporting council and that includes encourage established Telford companies to maximise expansion opportunities, as well as attracting inward investment.

Advertising

“Torus are a prime example of a Telford business that has continued to build on its success to expand further on their existing site and it is fantastic to see. I look forward to seeing the new unit opening for business.”

Lucy Blasdale, head of land at Homes England, added: “This is a fantastic example of how working collaboratively through the Land Deal we are helping local businesses grow, which is great for Torus as well as Telford’s wider economy.”

Telford’s Land Deal is a collaboration between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

It involves investment in infrastructure and services at redundant industrial sites to make them more attractive to inward investors and existing companies in the borough.