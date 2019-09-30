Revenue rise for Nasstar

The Telford-based IT services provider has reported a two per cent rise in revenue to £12.8 million in the six months ending June 30, compared with £12.5 million for the same period last year.

Meanwhile, pre-tax profits were £1.8 million, the same as last year.

2019 has been the third year of the 'Nasstar 10-19' plan, resulting in investment in strategic areas designed to secure future long-term growth, recognise and deliver revenues more quickly, and improve efficiencies.

Nigel Redwood, Nasstar CEO, said: “It is very pleasing to see the Nasstar 10-19 programme come to fruition, delivering a more unified and streamlined Nasstar.

"With this nearing its conclusion we now enter a new period for the group for which we are currently formulating strategic priorities; we look forward to providing more detail in due course.

"Our central ITSM system, Cherwell, provides an opportunity to invest in further automation that will not only deliver efficiencies but drive further improvements in the consistency of our operating teams, delivering a continually improving support experience to the customer.

"We have seen decision timelines for both new business and current customer projects extended as a result of the continued political and economic uncertainties caused by Brexit, notably from quarter two onwards so our focus on mitigation strategies is constant. Despite these challenges Nasstar continues to trade well, delivering another six months of solid performance.”