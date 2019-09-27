New unit set to help Torus target plastics

Torus Technology Group believes it will need to add about 10 new faces to its current workforce of 96 in the next couple of years when it adds a third unit on its current T54 Business Park site.

The firm, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, produces measurement and testing equipment for a range of industries.

Earlier this year it won outline planning permission to add a 10,000 sq ft facility on an empty patch of land within the T54 industrial zone.

Torus manufactures industrial measurement machines for use in metal can testing plants all around the world, and as part of its five-year growth strategy, it is looking to grow into the plastic bottle industry.

Managing director Dominic Johnston said: "We recently purchased a new plot of land and have received outline permission to build a 10,000 square feet facility.

"Our new strategy looks at how much space we are going to need and how we are going to utilise it over the next five years.

"Within 12 to 18 months, detailed plans will be in place to allow us to start to build on our new site.

"The development and introduction of gauging equipment for the plastic bottling industry is the driving factor behind our expansion into this new site.

"We are starting to get some traction in this industry and we see huge potential for growth globally.

"We are going to have to recruit to cater for the increase in production requirements. In the next three to four years we predict that we will need another 10 people to come on board in various areas of the business.”