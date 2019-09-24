Telford firm expands with new £4m centre

Filtermist International has taken on a 30,000 sq ft unit just a few minutes’ walk from its purpose built headquarters at T54.

The company moved to its T54 headquarters in 2015 with an ambitious five year growth plan. The plan was achieved within two years.

The expansion has been made possible through a new development by Telford & Wrekin Council funded through a £50m Growth Fund on a site made available through the Telford Land Deal.

The deal, which brings forward redundant industrial sites by investing in infrastructure to encourage investment and expansion, is a partnership between the council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

James Stansfield, chief executive officer of Filtermist International, said: “We have worked very closely with Telford & Wrekin Council and we are delighted to have a site close to our existing headquarters and well positioned for the transport network, with close access to the M54."