JDP creates a room with a unique Shropshire view

Johnson Design Partnership (JDP) has worked with Steve and Ali Coad to design and deliver an ambitious contemporary extension, which captures a stunning view of the highest point in Shropshire.

The local couple, who own the three-storey stone-built farmhouse located near Much Wenlock, approached the design team at JDP as they wanted to rework the ground floor, creating a kitchen diner that opened up to the garden and made the most of the property's position and views of surrounding countryside.

At the heart of the brief was a desire to establish a new way of living that balanced the heritage and architectural integrity of the existing building with the convenience of modern living.

The extension now sits on the south facing elevation, with a bespoke oak framed structure resting gently next to the massive masonry of the existing buildings. It delivers a light spacious kitchen diner/garden room with large aluminium doors that open up onto a newly built terrace, looking out across open fields towards the Brown Clee Hill.

A pergola structure was introduced to offer shading to the south facing glazing and blurs the boundary between the building and the garden. The extension is then bookended by the timber clad form and shingles were chosen as cladding to contrast against the solid stonework. Materials and the approach were adopted to distinguish the new, but also to be respectful and sympathetic to the existing building.

Richard Coutts, architect at Johnson Design Partnership, said: "The balance between the traditional crafted oak frame and contemporary glazing system specified has been a great success and, together with a simple roof line of black zinc, compliments the architecture of the original farmhouse.

"The extension has allowed the existing cramped kitchen and dairy to be opened up to increase natural light and allow the property's historic fabric to be shown off."

Steve added: "Many thanks to Johnson Design for delivering exactly what we wanted – a bright, flexible, modern space which brings the garden and the lovely views of the upper Corvedale into our family home of nearly 30 years.

"Our extension was even the proud focus of our wedding celebrations and garden party for 100 guests, generating more admiring comments than we could care to remember."

Johnson Design Partnership, which employs eight people, offers a complete project management service from feasibility work and planning to detailed design, project monitoring and contract administration.