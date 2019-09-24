Filtermist cements global presence at EMO

Filtermist International, which provides a range of industry-leading air filtration and extraction equipment, joined forces with its sister company Absolent AB for the first time at the world’s largest event for machine tool manufacturers and suppliers.

The company used the global showcase to speak with existing and potential new distributors from 30 different countries, with customers from as far afield as Australia, Japan, Mexico, Thailand and the US all visiting the stand to discuss business during the six-day event.

Interest from clients in creating clean air and productive work environments was evident throughout the meetings and provided a perfect backdrop for the unveiling of two major updates in F Monitor 2/2+ and FX Fusion.

Both new developments are designed to ensure customers’ oil mist filtration equipment meets the demands of modern-day manufacturing.

Lydia Barber, director of group marketing at Filtermist International, said: “EMO is the most important fixture in our exhibition calendar and brings together a whole host of our global customers, suppliers and strategic distributors in one place.

“It is a great platform to showcase our collection of oil mist collectors and the new technology advancements we are bringing to market - all designed to help manufacturers create cleaner, safer, more productive work environments for their staff.”

“Exhibiting as part of the Absolent Group and introducing some of our newly acquired brands also underlined the single-source solution we are now providing to customers across the globe, whether they are looking for dust extraction equipment, air filtration technology or the latest industrial vacuum cleaning products.”

Filtermist International, which celebrates its 50th year in business in 2019, has recently invested in a new distribution centre in Shropshire to help it meet growing global demand for its products.

The firm has taken on a 30,000 sq ft unit just a few minutes walk away from its purpose-built Headquarters on the T54 Business Park in Telford.

Organic sales growth and an acquisition trail that has seen it purchase the DCS Group of Companies and Kerstar Ltd in the last six months, resulted in the decision to create a central facility that would be responsible for the firm’s logistics operation.

This move will enhance stock control and delivery lead times even further, as well as freeing up additional capacity to increase its metal fabrication footprint.