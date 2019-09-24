Bowling alley operator Ten Entertainment sees sales and profits grow

The group, which operates Tenpin centres at Dudley, Stafford and Telford, saw pre-tax profit for the six months through June rise by 14.2 per cent to £7.3 million.

Revenue rose 9.6 per cent to £41.4 million, and was assisted by some favourable weather conditions.

Looking ahead, Ten Entertainment said it expects to deliver like-for-like sales growth of four to six per cent in the medium term, as the company met its sales targets for the year to date.

It has also signed an agreement with Houdini's Escape Rooms to open venues nationally.

Chief executive Duncan Garrood said: "We have had a strong first half delivering to our expectations.

"Operationally, we continue to make progress building an even better business and providing customers with an excellent experience.

"We are excited about our plans to unlock the potential inherent in the business."

Chairman Nick Basing added: "Our growth strategy continues to generate record sales, profits and earnings for shareholders.

"Our new, strong management team have made a confident start and have accelerated the execution of our core strategy. We look forward to further tapping into the potential of our strengthening position in the rapidly growing experiential leisure market."