Apprentices get adventure training in Snowdonia

The 21 first and second year apprentices enjoyed glorious sunshine exploring the countryside and learning about teamwork, communication techniques and leadership characteristics.

They faced physical and mental challenges and learnt new skills such as problem solving, map reading, and survival skills.

Ben Hipkiss Kronospan Human Resources Manager said “Kronospan aims to inspire and support apprentices throughout their training period. The objective of these trips, which we do every year, is to provide motivation, increase confidence and give role models to the young apprentices. It is great getting everyone together in this way and they thoroughly enjoy the weekend.”

He said the Kronospan apprentices are all locally based and succeeded in passing their exams to secure a place on the company's apprentice scheme.

"During the four years of training the youngster people undertake an in-depth technical programme involving academic qualifications plus industry-leading practical skills and experience gained at the Kronospan factory. They graduate as qualified mechanical and electrical technicians with real experience of maintaining multi-million pound manufacturing processes," Mr Hipkiss said.

Kronospan has also trained 100 mature apprentices some of whom are still working towards their qualifications. These programmes include engineering, IT, management, customer services, and business administration apprenticeships amongst others. It has also supported numerous staff in undertaking post-graduate professional qualifications.

Kronospan has a work force of 620 direct employees a quarter of whom live in Chirk and 90 per cent l of the workforce in or within 10 miles of the town.