Shrewsbury store goes all out for charity

Launching this year to mark the milestone, M&S Shrewsbury has introduced a Wall of Support to encourage customers and colleagues to share their messages of support to “Raise a Mug” for Macmillan or a loved one.

Mug message notes will be available to purchase from check-outs for £1, and customers encouraged to stick their message on the Wall of Support. Store colleagues will also be running, cycling, bungee jumping and baking to raise money.

Alongside this, M&S Food is also introducing more products into its Macmillan Coffee Morning range than ever before, with 10 per cent of sales from each product donated to the charity.

Staff at the Castle Street store are inviting customers to join them for a cup of coffee and slice of cake in aid of the charity’s fundraising efforts. The Café will once again be supporting by donating 5p from every coffee and slice of cake they sell throughout September, to Macmillan.

Last year, M&S Shrewsbury raised £14,000 to support Macmillan professional roles in hospitals and within the local community, such as nurses, occupational therapists and dieticians.

Over a decade of fundraising, M&S Food has raised over £16.3 million as official partner to Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Rachel Williams, store manager and Macmillan Ambassador at M&S Shrewsbury, said: “We’re really excited to be celebrating 10 years of M&S Food’s partnership with Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. We’re looking forward to welcoming customers once again to join our Macmillan Coffee Morning and fundraising activities, as well as seeing their messages on our new Macmillan Wall of Support.

“With the number of people living with cancer constantly growing, widespread support has never been more important. Macmillan professionals are a lifeline for many patients and their families; giving crucial emotional support, helping manage treatment side effects and sharing practical advice like diet and lifestyle tips.”

Adam Nash, senior partnerships manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, added: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating this milestone anniversary with M&S Food and having it marked with the brand-new Walls of Support. It’s great to see Colin the Caterpillar is having a Macmillan makeover again and donning his purple and green sprinkles in aid of Coffee Morning. All the money raised by M&S staff and customers goes towards funding Macmillan professionals to help people with cancer live life as fully as they can.”

Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is taking place on Friday 27 September 2019. To get involved visit www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee and join the conversation on social media using #CoffeeMorning.