Telford recycling firm donates £2,000 to charity

The donation to Telford Crisis Support will go towards setting up a new service for children and babies from some of the borough’s more disadvantaged families. As well as an important food bank, the charity is looking to expand its community store to include clothing, winter coats and bedding.

The money donated by Veolia – Telford & Wrekin Council’s contractor – will be used by the charity to fit out the store with shelves, for signage and promotional materials, as well as emergency baby boxes.

Teresa Roe, of Telford Crisis Support, said: “Last year the food bank provided more than 50,000 meals for people in need, but it’s clear from talking to children’s centres and food bank recipients that there is a need for other items specifically for children. Our dream is to see no-one go without the basic essentials, the funding from Veolia will help babies and children have the basics to be clothed and warm.”

Steve Mitchell, director – West Midlands at Veolia, added: “Veolia is committed to giving added value to the local communities we work in. We’re very pleased to be supporting Telford Crisis Support Foodbank to help people in times of hardship.”

More information about Telford Crisis Support, including how to get involved and how to access services, can be found at telfordcrisissupport.org.uk or on by phoning 01952 586646.