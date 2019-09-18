New Look to open at Telford shopping centre’s Fashion Quarter next week

The brand new 16,000sq ft store will open at Telford Centre’s Fashion Quarter on Thursday, September 26.

It joins the new Next shop which opened earlier this month.

Further openings are planned before Christmas including larger H&M and River Island stores by November.

Glynn Morrow, centre manager at Telford Centre, said: “It’s wonderful to have New Look back with us again at Telford Centre.

"There has been such interest about when the new store will be opening from customers.

"The new larger store will give customers even more choice.

"New Look are joining the Fashion Quarter development which is part of Telford’s £55m redevelopment and expansion programme, delivering a bigger and better fashion offer to customers.”

To celebrate the opening, customers have the opportunity to win a £250 shopping spree at the New Look store which includes one to one professional advice from a personal stylist.

For full details of the competition, including how to enter, visit telfordcentre.com/whats-on/competitions/

There will also be flash giveaways at the store on September 26 and 27.