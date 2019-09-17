Shropshire to host major business talk

TEDxTelford – which is sponsored by accountants and business advisors BDO – is taking place at the Telford Innovation Campus on Saturday where 14 guest speakers will be sharing a variety of short, motivational talks.

TED (Technology, Entertainment and Design) events are organised in towns and cities across the globe for communities to come together to discuss issues that matter to them.

Key topics being discussed in Telford include a glimpse into the future of public speaking in a virtual world and its impacts through to how entrepreneurship can help individuals with a mental health condition.

Other discussions will explore ways to overcome personal and professional adversity, the power balance of how technology is enriching and sabotaging our lives, through to ways of delivering engaging stories.

Kate Thorburn, senior tax associate at BDO’s Birmingham office who is attending the event for the second consecutive year, said: “This is an incredibly thought-provoking programme that will strike a chord with those who have just started a business, right through to leaders of blue chip companies.

“The speaker line-up covers off a mixture of work and wellbeing, which in itself speaks volumes about the importance of having a work-life balance.

“The use of technology and artificial intelligence is becoming more prevalent in business, while it is equally important to try and learn how build up resilience and ability to bounce back from any situation – both of these topics are being covered off and will offer valuable insight.

“BDO is a leading advisor to businesses, and events such as TEDxTelford are exactly the right arena for businesses to tune themselves in to the variety of issues and hot topics in the wider world – whether that benefits them from a personal or professional perspective.

“This also presents a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to network with other parts of the business community that they wouldn’t normally come across.

“Spaces are limited at this event, so guests are being urged to register their interest at the earliest opportunity.”

For more information about TEDxTelford visit tedxtelford.com