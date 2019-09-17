Jobs created as site of former Telford Blockbuster opens after six years

The unit, in Rampart Way, close to Telford Central railway station, had been closed for six years until it opened as Tile Choice on Saturday following a refurbishment costing more than £100,000.

Closing in December 2013, a number of proposals were put forward for the former video rental store, including a gym, apartments and a string of small shops.

But the store will now sell a range of kitchen and bathroom tiles.

Lee Rudkin, marketing director of Tile Choice, said: "Tile Choice is pleased to announce the opening of a new store on Rampart Way.

The store has opened following a refurbishment costing more than £100,000

"The building, which was previously Blockbuster, has been taken on by us having stood empty for several years now.

"Expanding Tile Choice into the Telford area has been something we have wanted to do for quite a while now and with the increased investment across the area now seemed like a great time."

The Rampart Way store will join the company's other branch in Brixton Way, Shrewsbury.

Mr Rudkin added: "We pride ourselves on offering the largest range of wall and floor tiles at affordable prices due to the volumes of stock we are able to hold at our Wolverhampton distribution warehouse, which services our 19 stores.

"The opening of our new store will see job opportunities created in the area.

"We believe this investment is well spent in growth and development of the Telford area and look forward to welcoming and servicing the local people."