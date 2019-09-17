Inspirational paratriathlete joins Shropshire business event

Steve, who won the world championship in the sport of paratriathalon twice after suffering a near fatal car accident in which both his legs were crushed, is now an international professional speaker, entrepreneurand has also published a book based on his experiences.

He will join Shropshire Chamber members, Gareth Hughes and Richard Charles, both Shropshire-based ActionCOACHs, for a day-long business event at the Park House Hotel, Shifnal on September 26.

Steve uses his own experience of injury, rehabilitation, goal setting and eventually becoming an international athlete with Team GB to show how business owners can inspire themselves and their staff to greater things.

The day will include a keynote address by Steve plus a question and answer session. Business owners will then have the chance to work with the business coaches to create a three-month business and action plan using the successful GrowthCLUB strategy.

Gareth explained that Steve Judge’s inspirational story plus the practical sessions in GrowthCLUB would give each company attending the event a 90 day plan to improve and grow their businesses.

“It also gives business owners the chance to share their ideas, network and develop their business plans in a relaxed atmosphere with a speaker who will make a real difference to how they view the future,” he said.

The event takes place from 9.30am to 4pm. Tickets cost £149 per business to include two representatives from each business and lunch and refreshments.

Tickets are available by emailing Gareth at garethhughes@actioncoach.com or by calling 07709 357467.