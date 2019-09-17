Firms urged to ‘Have Your Say’ on strategic plan for growth

The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership has joined forces with the Shropshire and Telford Business Boards to host the Have Your Say – Grow Our Economy event next month.

The LEP, which drives growth across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, is drawing up a Local Industrial Strategy (LIS) for the Government highlighting the region’s key industrial strengths. It says businesses can help make the LIS a compelling case for future investment in the region, boosting growth, jobs and the economy.

The Have Your Say workshop for businesses will help shape the final document at Shrewsbury Town’s stadium on October 18. The event will also see the launch of the LEP’s annual report.

Graham Wynn, chairman of the Marches LEP, said it was vital that businesses used the event to make sure the LIS accurately reflected growth and investment opportunities across the area.

“We need to hear the views of business to make sure we take the right actions which will help grow our economy, which is why it is so vitally important that our business community is engaged and involved in the development of the LIS.

“After beginning our consultation process in June, we have developed an evidence base which outlines what holds our local businesses back from achieving their full commercial potential and the sectors where we see the opportunity for future growth.

“As we enter the final stages of LIS development, this event is your opportunity to ensure we take the right actions to create the best environment for your business to grow.”

Paul Hinkins, chair of Telford Business Board, said: “This hugely important strategy will help shape our region for years to come. It is essential the business community throws its weight behind it to ensure our case is made in the most powerful way possible.”

Paul Bennett, chair of Shropshire Business Board, said: “I would urge as many of our business owners and investors as possible to attend this workshop and have a direct input into this strategy. It is of the utmost importance to the future of our region.”

The workshop will feature an introduction from Marches LEP director Gill Hamer and an in-depth look at the LIS and chance to discuss it led by Patrick White, of consultants Metro Dynamics, who have been gathering evidence over recent months.

The event – which starts at 8.30am – will also include the launch of the 2019 Annual Report – detailing the LEP’s progress to date in its work to achieve economic growth across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.