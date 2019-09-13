Post Office services near Shrewsbury have temporary solution

Minsterley Post Office will close next week after the postmaster had to leave the village and there was a lack of interest in buying the property in order to save the vital service.

Residents were concerned about a 24-mile round trip to Shrewsbury to access the next nearest branch.

However, a temporary measure has been set while the Post Office looks for a more permanent solution.

A Post Office spokesperson said: "We understand how important a post office is to a community and we would like to reassure customers that we are working hard to restore a post office in that area as soon as possible.

"As a temporary measure, the postmaster for Pontesbury will operate a service on a Wednesday from 9.15 -11.15am at the Flower Shop, 3 Station Road, Minsterley, from a date to be confirmed.

"In the meantime, alternative Post Office branches include Pontesbury and Westbury."

The date of when this outreach service will be operational will be later confirmed due to a phone line needing to be installed.

A letter was sent to Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, by the Minsterley Parish Council, asking for his help in retaining the vital service for their village and the council said it would now like to pass on its thanks for his work in preserving the services in the village.