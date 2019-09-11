Telford hotel refurbished under new Mercure brand

The hotel previously operated under the Park Inn brand but is currently being extensively redesigned and fully refurbished.

Mercure Telford Centre Hotel, located in Forge Gate, is owned by Danish real estate group Proark and managed by Mercure.

Half of the bedrooms have already been refurbished and the remaining bedrooms and public spaces will be complete by the end of October.

Mercure Telford Centre Hotel says it takes its inspiration from the rich industrial and pioneering heritage of Ironbridge, the home of the world’s first iron bridge and a turning point in construction around the globe. This theme can be found in the metallic designs and artwork styles throughout the hotel which convey wrought iron manufacturing.

The hotel has 153 guest rooms, plus extensive meeting rooms.

Michael Brag, chairman of Proark, said: “We have worked closely with Accor since signing this hotel and are extremely pleased with the ongoing work being done to redesign and refurbish it.

"The hotel has the Mercure service and features guests expect but it will also offer local touches specific to Telford, which we are confident will be well received by business and leisure travellers alike.”