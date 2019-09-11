Post Office urged to reopen branch as soon as possible

A new operator has been selected and West Worcestershire MP Harriett Baldwin visited the Spar store on Teme Street to talk about the team’s plans to open up a new post office.

She has worked with local Post Office management to secure a temporary service for the town but she urged them to speed up the work to allow the new franchise to start trading.

Bowkett’s stopped trading in May and the work to secure a replacement service has been carried out through the summer. The mobile post office currently visits the town on Tuesday afternoons between 2pm and 3.30pm, parking by the town’s swimming pool.

The MP said: “The staff at the Spar are ready and willing to get going and I hope that work to adapt the store can start soon.

“I’m briefed that the Post Office needs to follow a series of legal steps to allow the Spar to take over the operation but it does all seem to be taking a very long time.

“I’m grateful that the temporary solution has been identified but it doesn’t stop in town for long and customers badly need a permanent solution operating soon.

“I hope that they will be able to speed up the work to make sure that Tenbury gets its Post Office back as quickly as possible.”