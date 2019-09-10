Homeworkers' hangout for Oswestry

Gayle Hudson, who runs a coaching and consultancy business, and Ruth Martin from Martin and Jones Marketing, are behind the initiative which sees The Cemist hosting a Homeworkers Hangout on the last Wednesday morning of each month.

“We know what it’s like to work from home and run a small business,” Gayle said.

“It can be lonely and you miss the interactions that often spark creativity and ideas. Many bigger towns and cities have set up hubs and spaces for homeworkers and small businesses to come together. This is Oswestry’s answer to that. “

The Cemist provide its large upstairs meeting room for the homeworkers, there is free wifi, and drinks and food are available to buy.

“It’s completely free, bring your laptop, grab a coffee and settle down to work, meet others and make valuable connections” added Gayle.

The next Hangout is on September 25 from 9.30am until 12pm.

For more information visit the @HomeworkingHangoutOswestry facebook page.